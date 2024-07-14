One of the theories born after the announcement of It’s minethe mysterious horror game exclusive to Nintendo Switch, is that behind the project there is Bloober Teamthe studio that remade Silent Hill 2 and specializes in this genre. Not a far-fetched hypothesis, given that we know that the team is working on a game exclusively for the big N console.

In the latest episode of the NVC podcast, IGN’s U.S. staff said they’ve been investigating the matter and as a result have received information from “reliable sources” that Bloober Team is probably not involved in the project. Obviously we are talking about unofficial information, since Nintendo has so far said very little about the game, but it still comes from one of the largest newspapers in the sector and which usually exposes itself in this way only when it is quite sure of the veracity of the information obtained.