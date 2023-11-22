For a few days now, the next big collaboration with Fortnite had been leaked, which took us to the popular rapper, Eminem, the possible skins that this one was going to wear were even announced, along with images that may be some of the most convincing. And now, one’s own Epic Games has confirmed that this is a reality, with even a date selected to be unlocked in the battle royale video game.

Through a publication, it has been mentioned that players can get the singer’s cosmetics from the November 27, which will allow users to prepare for a special concert that will take place on December 2 in question. In fact, in the official account of Eminem A small trailer has been released that shows us everything that is coming for the video game, as well as the selected date.

Here you can check it:

To be more specific, there will be three different outfits: Rap Boy, which recreates the superhero personality of Eminem in the music video Without Me, Marshall Never More, in which the rapper dons a suit; and Slim Shady, who is perhaps the closest to this character’s times of fame after the release of the Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers LPs. These will be able to be purchased with the classic V-Bucks of the game.

On the other hand, players who own the Marshall Never More skin and watch the Big Bang event on December 2 will also unlock a variant called Marshall Magma, which turns the character’s eyes black and yellow and adds some red-hot markings to his face. . Although he is no longer as big a public face as in previous decades, a few people still like him.

Remember that Fortnite is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobiles.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Wow, Eminem is a blow to nostalgia, but new generations may not find him because his fame has been declining for many years. We’ll see if it’s worth it for him to give this special concert and if in the end people have a good time.