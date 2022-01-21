Like every year, the final game of the National Football League (NFL) championship —also known as superbowl—, which will define the winner of the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy, brings together world-class artists for the halftime show. For this 2022, the sports show will be the stage for five benchmarks in the rap and hip hop industry.

Pepsi shared the first invitation through “The call”, that is the title of the official trailer. The reactions of the users were immediate: “I have a feeling that it will be unforgettable” and “this will be historic”, are the common comments about the launch on YouTube. Do you want to know who the artists will be? Do not stop reading this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Super Bowl 2022: how much would it cost to travel to Los Angeles to enjoy the show?

Who will participate in the halftime show?

In September 2021, the NFL confirmed the names of the figures that will participate in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, but a few hours ago, Pepsi released the official trailer in which the talented artists can be seen.

dr dre

Eminem

Mary J Blige

Kendrick Lamar

Snoop Dogg

It is worth mentioning that the video caused a stir when Eminen’s alter ego appeared: Slim Shady. The fans thus remembered their first albums and a song by Eminem that included this term and that in Spanish means mysterious shadow or gloomy skinny.

According to the American media, the musician uses the character of Slim Shady when he wants to show his sense of black humor and when he wants to play with controversial concepts. Whatever his intention, he unleashed the nostalgia of those who have followed his path since its inception.

YOU CAN SEE: Eminem: each artist’s album on Spotify registers more than 1,000 million reproductions

Where to watch the NFL Super Bowl?

The 2022 Super Bowl will be seen on the following channels, depending on the country: