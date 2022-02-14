Every year, in the superbowl, the final of the National Football League (NFL, for its acronym in English), has a halftime show. This show has been starred by the most important singers in the world. Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Maroon 5, The Weeknd and the Colombian Shakira with JLo are part of the list.

This year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar sang in the middle of the game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. A tribute to hip hop and culture in that country was the axis of the presentation that was full of symbols.

Something that did not go unnoticed was the moment when Eminem took a knee just as he finished singing his hit ‘Lose Yourself’. At that moment Dr. Dre, who was in a kind of giant console, changed places and went to play the piano. While that was happening, the rapper from Missouri (USA) put his left knee on the ground, lowered his head and touched it with his right hand.

Eminem kneeling at the Super Bowl
Photo: Screenshot

In social networks, users commented on the fact and classified it as a political act. The reason? American media reported that the NFL had prohibited the singer from doing soamong other restrictions, such as a Snoop Dogg outfit.

That movement would allude to the protest that the American football player started Colin Kapernickwhen in 2016, during the NFL preseason, he knelt while the US national anthem played as a signal for his country to guarantee and defend the human rights of black people and protest against police violence.

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem at a game on September 11, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: THEARON W. HENDERSON/AFP

In interviews at the time he explained: “I’m not going to stand up and show pride in a flag, for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. For me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish of me to turn the other way. There are bodies in the streets and people getting paid and getting away with it.”

The gesture has since become a political and vindication act in the social movements of millions of people in that country, as when the protests were registered after the murder of George Floyd. The sign, in fact, has been used by activists around the world. Last year it was seen more frequently with the Black Lives Matter movement (black lives matter, in Spanish).

Former President Barack Obama showed his support for the gesture. However, with the change of government, his career was marked. In 2017, Donald Trump said: “I saw Colin Kaepernick, and I thought he was terrible, and then he got bigger and bigger and started multiplying, and frankly, the NFL should have suspended him for one game, and never would have done it again.” But Kaepernick continued to protest.

Trump tweets of this level were then seen: “It’s about time (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell finally required all players to respect our great National Anthem.”

Kaepernick’s career was banned without justification. Since January 2017 and stopped playing for the San Francisco 49ers. But everything did not stop there. He never set foot on a playing field again. When he became a free agent at the end of that season, he was not signed by others, which was understood as an implicit rejection by the organization.

The man became an activist and a reference in that country. Roger Goodell, years later and after the strong social protest over Floyd’s murder, admitted being wrong and told the teams to open up an opportunity for Kaepernick to play again.

However, so far, the player has not been able to return to the sport’s elite. Human rights organizations have backed their cause. Even Netflix has proposed to tell her story. Eminem’s thing on Sunday night at the Super Bowl is an act that vindicates his history and his intention from six years ago.

