Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Global hip-hop legend Eminem will join a host of music and art stars at the 16th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he is set to perform on December 7, as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2024.

The American rapper is performing for the second time at a Grand Prix this year, and music fans are in for an unforgettable evening as Eminem returns to the stage after a five-year absence from major live music. Eminem will open his tour at the much-anticipated Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in October.

Eminem has won 15 Grammy Awards and an Oscar throughout his career. His 2010 album Recovery was the first album in the United States to achieve digital platinum status. In March 2021, his most successful album, Curtain Call: The Hits, became the first hip-hop album to spend a full decade on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He has also released a number of hits throughout his career, including The Real Slim Shady and Rap God.

The 16th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has announced three of the four superstars who will perform at Etihad Park, including Maroon 5 and Muse, making the Yasalam After-Race Concerts for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix an amazing entertainment destination for Formula 1 fans of all tastes.

“We know that fans eagerly await the Yasalam After-Race Concerts and we are delighted to be hosting this year’s global rap star Eminem, who has an incredible talent that we look forward to showcasing at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, alongside British bands Muse and Maroon 5, ensuring our fans will enjoy unparalleled levels of fun and entertainment and cementing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s position as a global event that offers an unprecedented level of excitement in sport and entertainment,” said Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi, CEO of Ithra.