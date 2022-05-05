By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among those inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, organizers said on Wednesday. .

Other newcomers to the ceremony, which takes place in November in Los Angeles, are rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics and singers Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

+ Taylor Swift and Obama steal the show at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

After the nominees were announced in February, Parton said he wanted to leave the competition as he did not feel he had earned the rock-and-roll honor.

The “Jolene” singer, 76, changed her stance, telling US National Public Radio (NPR) in April that she would “gracefully accept” if chosen. Past members have come from different genres of rock, including country stars Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.

Eminem, 49, emerged in the early 2000s with fast-paced, polemical lyrics dealing with subjects like rape and murder. Despite criticism, the Detroit-born rapper helped expand hip-hop’s popularity, and in February he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Duran Duran, made up of five members, became popular with hits like “Rio” and “Girls on Film” and their music videos, which were featured on MTV. The Eurythmics, a British duo made up of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, also emerged in the 1980s, bursting with the hit “Sweet Dreams” and other hits.

Simon, 76, is a singer-songwriter known for “You’re So Vain,” “Anticipation” and other songs from the 1970s. Richie, 72, achieved success as a solo artist in the late 1970s and early 1980s with ballad “Hello” and the lively “Dancing on the Ceiling”.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

