As successful as the games of Grand Theft Auto, this has been a series that has stayed away from the film world. However, this is mostly down to Rockstar, as there have always been some attempts to make this a reality. Thus, it was recently revealed that there were plans to carry out an adaptation with Eminem in the leading role.

In an interview on the podcast Bugzy Malone’s Greatest GameKirk Ewing, agent and co-founder of virtual avatar app Veemee, he and Rockstar boss Sam Houser, discussed the possibility of making a live action Grand Theft Auto movie, starring Eminem, and Tony Scott, director of Top Gun, in charge of this film. This was what Ewing commented:

“Because of the relationship he had with Rockstar and with Sam, I actually tracked him down to his hotel room one night where I knew he was staying for a while, and the two of us stayed up late and talked about possibly doing a movie. . This was right after Grand Theft Auto 3. And I think at the time, it was still in Sam’s mind that it might be something he wanted to do. I remember getting a call around 4am from one of the producers in Los Angeles with an offer to do a movie, and he said, ‘Kirk, we’ve got Eminem to star, and it’s a Tony Scott movie, five million in nose. , Are you interested?’ And I called Sam and I said, ‘Look, you have to listen to this. They want Eminem in the Grand Theft Auto movie and Tony Scott to direct it.’ And he said, ‘I’m not interested.’ At that point, they backed out of any conversation about making a movie, when they realized that the media franchise they had was bigger than whatever movie was going on at the time.”

Let’s remember that at that time, Eminem was recognized for his performance in 8 miles. Thus, the idea of ​​having a movie starring the artist didn’t sound like a bad idea. Unfortunately, Rockstar balked at this idea, something they continue to do to this day.

