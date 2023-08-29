The rapper wrote a letter to the organization that protects copyrights, the Bmi, which in turn sent a letter to the 38-year-old entrepreneur

Rap star Eminem has asked aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs while campaigning. The rapper wrote a letter to the organization that protects copyrights, the BMI, which in turn sent a letter to the 38-year-old entrepreneur, who is committed to beating Donald Trump in the Republican race for the White House, in which he warns that “any performance of Eminem’s works during the ‘Vivek 2024’ campaign” will be considered a “material infringement” of the rapper’s copyright.

The letter comes a week after an impromptu performance by Ramaswamy of Eminem’s song, ‘Lose Yourself,’ at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign moment. A spokesman for Ramaswamy said Eminem’s request would be granted.