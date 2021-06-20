Per Matthew Jordan

When the AP (Associated Press) fired Emily Wilder for violating her social media policy, it caused a storm in the media industry. critics noted that the firing came just days after GOP activists called it biased, reviving an ongoing debate about how news organizations should deal with such accusations.

Wilder’s alleged violations had nothing to do with his reporting. As a student at Stanford, she had been supportive of the Palestinian peace movement. After being hired by AP, she also asked, in a tweet, how the media framed the agency’s coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. That was enough to fuel a right-wing social media frenzy, which eventually led to an article in the conservative Washington Free Beacon containing the statement. “the objectivity of the AP in debate”.

Not to mention any specific facts about the Wilder’s work, the agency, a few days after the attacks suffered by the journalist, opted for Wilder’s dismissal to protect AP from accusation of bias. and told her in the resignation letter that the campaign against her led to a investigation of their conduct on social media.

AP recognized that “process errors” were made in the way they handled the situation, but despite this, the result would have been the same.

Regardless of how the decision was made, this is not the 1st time a news organization has validated special interest group defamatory campaigns by giving them exactly what they wanted.

For half a century, pointing out bias has been a strategic communication tactic used against newspapers and broadcasters struggling to adhere to professional standards of impartiality. It is like “kryptonite” for responsible news organizations: the stronger their pity for journalistic ethics and the ideal of objectivity, the more vulnerable they are to accusations made in bad faith.

The emergence of journalistic norms

Generally speaking, the idea of ​​journalistic objectivity is dated mid-19th century, a time when most newspapers were decidedly partisan.

At that time, terms such as “neutrality” and “objectivity” began to appear in the textbooks for students learning the journalistic market alongside ideals considered crucial for a democratic press: verifying facts, being a vigilante and holding the powerful accountable.

Interestingly, many scholars have linked the emergence of a neutral and objective news style to the rise of the PA after the Civil War.

As AP operated back then, and operates now as a service that gathers and distributes its stories to newspapers and readers with a variety of political affinities, there was a market imposition for the journalists make their reporting acceptable to everyone.

other scholars they say the The New York Times embraced an objective style that prioritized neutral information over “tell stories” to distinguish your news product from the sensationalist “Journalism Yellow” driven by media mogul William Randolph Hearst.

The ‘Truth Trust’ repeats attacks

It wouldn’t be long before other media tried to bring down the AP it’s the teams of his mantle of objectivity.

During the Progressive Era, the muckrakers, who were reformist journalists, tried to fight the domination of the AP It’s from The New York Times complaining against both media for favoring the interests of the powerful against those of the public.

In 1913 Max Eastman, editor of the socialist magazine The Masses, called the AP “Truth Trust” and the accused of discrimination against work in their reporting on mining strikes in West Virginia and Colorado. THE AP responded to this allegation by using his political influence to accuse Eastman of criminal defamation.

Upton Sinclair, in his book on the scathing attack on conventional journalism, The Brass Check, details how the prosecutor justified the charge. As Eastman accused the AP of intentionally suppressing and hiding facts from the readers of his 894 newspapers, he affronted the objectivity of the AP — and, in so doing, filled out the elements for a criminal defamation charge.

Journalism historian Michael Schudson argues that most major media outlets have adopted the AP and the objective reporting style of the The New York Times after World War I. Exhausted and demoralized by amount of advertising produced at home and abroad during the war, newspapers returned to the reinforcement of professional ethics. That’s when they adopted a dispassionate writing style and started labeling opinion as a different type of writing located on a special page.

Regulating the radio waves

When news went beyond the printed page to radio in the 1930s, the newly created Federal Communications Commission (FCC) took up the suggestions of Progressive Era reformers and asserted that impartial objectivity was the best way to serve democracy.

“The public interest can never be served by a dedication to a broadcaster’s own party ends”, argued the commission. Democracy depended on “fair and objectively presented” news.

Later, the FCC instituted the Doctrine of Equity, who asked broadcasters to present “all sides of important public issues, fairly, objectively and without discrimination”. As television emerged as the dominant medium for news consumption, the Doctrine of Equity forced broadcasters to remain neutral in their reporting.

In addition to the FCC regulation, there were strong market pressures for television news divisions to report in an objective, dispassionate style. Conventional broadcasters had to appeal to the widest possible range of opinions to attract advertisers. The best way to avoid what media critics Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman called “flak” of the advertisers it was to present the news without taking a position on it.

The powerful charges of armed prejudice

But while the muckrakers in good faith they screamed prejudices in the name of protecting the public from those with more power, the powerful with special interests soon found that it worked for them too.

After the 1968 Democratic convention, Chicago Mayor Richard Daley showed the effectiveness of accusing bias as a way to manipulate the media and neutralize the value of public interest journalism.

The networks criticized the Chicago police department’s violent response to the protests. However, Daley demanded free television time to respond to what he called “skewed coverage”.

For the most part, he got what he wanted: the stations backed down to prove they were impartial, and Daley had time on TV to frame protesters as villains.

Daley argued that news organizations that took their craft seriously would pay off if accused of “liberal bias.” The strategy was quickly set up, implemented by politicians like Spiro Agnew, who denounced journalists critical of the Vietnam War as “nattering nabobs of negativism”.

For supporters with no investment in neutral objectivity, denouncing bias has become a way, as journalist and historian Eric Alterman describes, “work the ref”.

In the mid-1980s, Ronald Reagan’s FCC had destroyed the Doctrine of Equity and any requirement that the media serve the public interest. By prioritizing commercial broadcasters’ rights to freedom of expression over the public’s right to accurate news, the movement unleashed an infotainment market that profited from the public more entertained by angry lamentations than by ethical journalism.

Pioneering inadequate radio presenters like Rush Limbaugh have built their brands against boring traditional news anchors. Artists who followed his example masked their own ambitions and opinions by accusing public interest journalism reporters of liberal tendencies.

Since then, many traditional networks have struggled to look like they are giving the “both sides” a chance to speak. In some cases, this approach is admirable—an internal continuation of the policies promoted by the Doctrine of Equity. But these cases can easily move towards legitimizing bad faith communication and they have been disastrous in covering important issues like climate change.

The future of a democratic press

Today, the accusation of bias is the ideal tactic for neutralizing critical reporting and eroding trust in competitors. A survey about the platform Fox News produces more than 18,000 articles and videos on media bias.

While right-wing media and personalities seem to use the tactic the most, they are certainly not the only ones interested in using it.

In 2001, the reporter from The New York Times, Barry Meier, wrote 13 stories revealing Purdue Pharma’s questionable marketing on OxyContin. Purdue accused her of partiality, calling the text in “sensational and distorted”, while arguing that since Meier published a book on OxyContin, there was a conflict of interest. although the teams has stayed on the side of the reports, the editors have removed Meier from covering the case to avoid the appearance of bias. twenty years and one confession of guilt later, we know that Meier reported the truth. However, the accusation of partiality placed the The New York Times on the defensive.

So what should be done when political figures claim partiality and bad faith?

One solution could be to offer more protection to journalists who are the targets of defamatory campaigns, as some AP reporters have argued that the organization should have done in the case of Emily Wilder.

Instead, the administration appears to have done what scholar Jay Rosen criticized NPR and other traditional journalists’ media of doing: he took refuge to protect himself from criticism rather than seeking the truth to serve the public interest.

The survival of democracy depends on journalists courageously seeking the truth to serve the public interest. When news organizations care more about protecting their brand than about their dedication to the truth, their bad-faith opponents get what they want.

Text translated by Patricia Nadir. Read the original text at English.

O power360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundation, in Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating the texts of the Nieman Journalism Lab It’s from Nieman Reports and publish this material on Poder360. To have access to all translations already published, click here.

continue reading