The model Emily Sears continues to establish itself as one of the most beautiful girls in the world of modeling and also in the social media where she has been in charge of showing off her beauty in each of her publications.

Emily Sears has starred in more than 15 magazine covers where she has been the main attraction showing her beautiful figure wearing different styles in the world of fashion.

Sears is originally from Melbourne, Australia but moved to Los Angeles, California in the United States to have a greater projection in the modeling world revealing not only her beauty but also her sensuality.

Emily Sears reveals her beautiful figure and beauty in a swimsuit/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion Sears He stole the looks of his followers on social networks by showing his spectacular figure and beauty by sharing a photograph wearing a cute Swimwear in skin color from the shore of the beach, highlighting her figure with the sunlight at sunset, revealing her best curves to the delight of her fans who gave away thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise was immediate. .

Emily Sears He has been characterized by sharing part of his daily life on social networks, as well as aspects of his work in the world of modeling, and the different projects in which he participates, captivating his more than 5.1 million followers with whom he has in instagram.