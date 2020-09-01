American supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski showed fans an advertising photo of her own brand Inamorata Woman, in which she demonstrates an item from the new line. The frame appeared in Instagram– brand account.

The picture shows a 29-year-old model with her back to the camera against a green background. She wears a signature silk top with spaghetti straps tied at the back and a leopard red print. In the Instagram stories that appeared on the page of Ratajkowski herself, she calls him the “best top” of the brand. The designer also announced that the new line will be available for purchase from next week.

The buyers were impressed by the novelty Inamorata Woman. “I need it right now!”, “I’m tired of waiting, I really want to try it on”, “I’m ready to spend any money on it”, “It looks cool! Take all my money, Emily. ”“ You have amazing taste. I’m looking forward to the start of sales, ”they wrote in the comments under the post, which received 16 thousand likes.

In August, the paparazzi captured Emily Ratajkowski in a swimsuit on the beach in the Hamptons. The model relaxed on the beach in a black flosskin, a tie-waist bikini and black low-rise sweatpants from the latest collection of her own brand Inamorata Woman. Vogue notes that “flosskini” was one of the trends of the 2000s, which again became relevant this season.