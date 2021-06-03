American supermodel and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski took to the streets of New York in a denim bra. Photos of the paparazzi are published by the Daily Mail.

On the eve of the 30th anniversary, the celebrity walked around the city in a denim set: a revealing top with a large Prada logo and wide-cut trousers at a high waist. On the official Prada website, the cost of such a bra is 370 pounds (about 37 thousand rubles).

Ratajkowski complemented her look with white Nike sneakers with a black swoosh, a red leather bag, a red cap and chunky gold jewelry.

Later, the described outfit was shown by the model in the story of her Instagram account.

In May, Emily Ratajkowski showed her postpartum figure and sparked controversy online. In a picture posted on the network, the model is captured in full growth in a separate blue swimsuit worth 169 pounds sterling (17.5 thousand rubles). Many social media users criticized Ratajkowski for being an unrealistic figure. “She looks like a skeleton. Completely unhealthy body, “they wrote.