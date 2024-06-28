Model Emily Ratajkowski walked down the street in a bra and an unbuttoned shirt

American model Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by paparazzi on a walk in a revealing form. The corresponding photos are published by Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old model walked down the streets of New York in a white linen shirt with the buttons undone and the sleeves rolled up. In addition, the star put on a brown sports bra and dark green loose pants. At the same time, she showed off her flat stomach.

In addition, the celebrity let her hair down, complementing her look with sunglasses. Ratajkowski completed her look with black rubber flip-flops with high soles.

Earlier in June, Emily Ratajkowski walked down the street in a revealing top without a bra. The 33-year-old fashion model was snapped by paparazzi in Paris wearing dark green cargo pants and a cream sleeveless top. The star refused to wear a bra, partially showing off her breasts.