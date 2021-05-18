American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski showed off her figure after giving birth and sparked controversy online. On published in her Instagram-stories video drew the attention of the journalists of the Daily Mail.

In the posted footage, a 29-year-old fashion model posed in front of a mirror. She wore beige low-waisted pants and a yellow crop top with a pistol on her chest. On the face of the celebrity was applied makeup in nude tones, and the hair was styled in waves.

Netizens admired Ratajkowski’s slender figure and flat stomach after childbirth in the comments below. “Impressive!” “This is real self-discipline, I admire you!”, “Many women use their pregnancy as an excuse for not being in shape. But this is definitely not about you, you are an example to follow! ”,“ How nice to see that the birth of a child did not affect you in a negative way ”,“ Emily, you have a gorgeous figure! I can’t even believe that only two months have passed since the birth! ” – they wrote.

However, other readers criticized the model’s appearance: “You just sucked in your stomach with all your might. A woman who has given birth cannot have such a figure “,” You look very thin, you look sickly “,” In fact, she does not look like that. She’s disgusting, it’s not even funny. Solid Photoshop ”,“ You can’t look like that after pregnancy ”,“ Who are you trying to fool, Emily? ”.

Emily Ratajkowski announced her first pregnancy in October 2020, posing for the cover of Vogue magazine. She showed fans her belly and stated that she would not reveal the sex of the baby. The firstborn, named Sylvester-Apollo, was born on March 8th.