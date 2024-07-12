American model Emily Ratajkowski showed a series of candid photos. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

Thus, in one of the posted photos, the 33-year-old model is captured against the background of shelves with books. At the same time, she appeared in a tight white T-shirt, lowering gray panties with white lacing to the camera. You can also notice that the celebrity did light makeup with an emphasis on brown lipstick, put on a necklace and let her hair down.

“Home for a few days,” the star captioned the post, which has garnered more than 482,000 likes.

Earlier it was reported that Emily Ratajkowski captured herself in a striped bikini bra, showing off her ample breasts on camera.