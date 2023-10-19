American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski shared a candid photo and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 32-year-old celebrity posed naked in bed, turning her back to the camera. The posted photo shows that during the shooting, the model abandoned makeup and let her hair down.

Fans admired Ratajkowski’s figure, which they began to write about in the comments under the post, which received more than 275 thousand likes. “So beautiful”, “Very hot”, “Gorgeous girl!”, “You look great”, “I wish I had so much confidence,” they said.

Earlier, Ratajkowski posted candid archival photos. She appeared in front of the camera in a green bikini from her own swimwear brand Inamorata, decorated with a blue and yellow abstract print.