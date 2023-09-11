American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski starred in a revealing image and shared the photo with fans. The corresponding publication appeared on the model’s Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The 32-year-old fashion model posed for the photographer in a black robe over her naked body. The celebrity was photographed sitting on a chair with nude makeup on her face. The posted frame shows that at the time of filming, the TV star was getting her hair done. Her outfit was complemented by a massive gold pendant.

Subscribers admired Ratajkowski’s appearance, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “Perfect figure,” “Unreal girl,” “Luxurious,” “Beautiful body,” “You look amazing,” “The most beautiful model in the world,” numerous fans said.

In January, Emily Ratajkowski criticized the paparazzi for constantly interfering in her personal life. The model blamed the media for her loneliness, emphasizing that the paparazzi do not allow her to go on dates.