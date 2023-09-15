American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski came to the Vogue World party in transparent clothes. The relevant material is published Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old fashion model appeared at the George Club in London wearing a black mesh minidress with decorative holes and a thong. In paparazzi shots, the outfit reveals the body of the celebrity, who chose not to wear a bra. Ratajkowski completed her look with pointed heels, paired with oversized knitted socks, a long scarf and a shoulder bag.

It is noted that the event was also attended by models Cara Delevingne, Winnie Harlow, Paloma Elsesser and Adwoa Aboah.

Earlier, paparazzi photographed American rapper Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) in transparent clothes on the street in New York, USA. In the posted frames, she appeared in a tight-fitting black mesh dress below the knee. The outfit featured metal rings, pins, chains and strands of white beads and showed off the star’s body, who donned a thong and ditched the bra.