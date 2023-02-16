The model’s new boyfriend is a comedian, the two have been together for a few weeks

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre they no longer hide and come out into the open. It literally comes to add, seeing the actor’s last post published on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The couple is portrayed naked in what is probably the home of one of the two.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre naked — There nude photo posted on instagram by Eric Andre confirms the fact that the two are now a couple in all respects. After the rumors, this shot and the decision to publish it on social networks put an end to all the rumors and potential boyfriends of Emily Ratajkowski, which appeared after the end of her relationship with Pete Davidson. In the photo, taken by the super model, it shows Eric Andre naked on a couch, covered only by the emoji of a heart with an arrow. Behind her, a mirror captures the author of the shot, Emily Ratajkowski, also naked. A moment of amused intimacy shared with users. The finger on Eric Andre's mouth, an invitation to silence the audience, is a way to silence all the various rumors about their relationship.

emily ratajkowski flirts — After the end of her marriage to Sebastian Bear McClard, with whom she had a son, Emily Ratajkowski she was first paired with Brad Pitt and then Pete Davidson but in recent weeks she had been paparazzi with Eric Andre. Their love story would be very fresh, born in this 2023 that has just begun. And who knows if this shot will be just the beginning of a long relationship.

who is eric andre — Eric Andre is from 1983is therefore eight years older than the charming model, is an actor, screenwriter but also host of a comedy talk show broadcast in the United States The Eric Andre Show, airing during Adult Swim's unfair cartoons for adults. Throughout her career, she has starred in TV series Don't trust the bitch in extension 23, Man Seeking Woman, The Righteous Gemstoneswhile at the cinema we saw it in The Interns, Crazy Night – Festa col Morto And Jackass Forever.