<br><div><article class="id-Page-skyLayout-content idjs-Story"><ol class="id-DonaldBreadcrumb lp_west_breadcrumb id-DonaldBreadcrumb--default" data-k5a-pos="west_breadcrumb"><li class="id-Breadcrumb-item">Home<\/li><li class="id-Breadcrumb-item">World<\/li><\/ol><p class="id-Story-timestamp id-Story-timestamp--default"><span class="id-Story-timestamp-content"><span class="id-Story-timestamp-content-prefix">Status: <\/span><time datetime="2024-09-03 13:20">03.09.2024, 13:20<\/time><\/span><\/p><p class="id-Story-authors id-Story-authors--default"><span class="id-Story-authors-by">From: <\/span>Nadja Goldhammer<\/p><p class="id-Story-interactionBar id-Story-interactionBar--default"><button class="id-Story-interactionBar-link--printAction lp_west_printAction idjs-userIdLink id-Story-interactionBar-link--printAction--default" data-id-ec="{" shn="" print-action="" login="" data-k5a-pos="west_printAction" data-iduid-sso-widget-source-prefix="west_pdf-print" data-iduid-ssowidget-title="Registrierung nötig" data-iduid-ssowidget-content="Jetzt anmelden und Lieblings-Artikel drucken."><i class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-icon--printAction"\/><span class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-text">Press<\/span><\/button><button style="display: none" class="id-Story-interactionBar-link--webShareAction idjs-webshareAction lp_west_webshareAction id-Story-interactionBar-link--webShareAction--default" data-id-ec="{" shn="" webshare-action="" data-k5a-pos="west_webshareAction"><i class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-icon--webShareAction"\/><span class="id-Story-interactionBar-link-text">Split<\/span><\/button><\/p><p class="id-StoryElement-leadText">In season 4, \u201cEmily in Paris\u201d proves that she has a flair for fashion and does not disappoint fans this time either. <\/p><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"7","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 52.36363636363637%;"><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">1 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The layered look with feathers: Emily has mastered the art of layering this season. She combines a structured dress with a white blouse and a checked tie to create a playful yet office-appropriate look. This look shows Emily's ability to make even the most unusual pieces suitable for everyday wear. \u00a9 Netflix<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"8","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 52.36363636363637%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/512\/35512048-man-sieht-emily-aus-der-netflix-serie-emily-in-paris-OUBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/512\/35512048-man-sieht-emily-aus-der-netflix-serie-emily-in-paris-OUb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/512\/35512048-man-sieht-emily-aus-der-netflix-serie-emily-in-paris-OU73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/512\/35512048-man-sieht-emily-aus-der-netflix-serie-emily-in-paris-OUBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/512\/35512048-man-sieht-emily-aus-der-netflix-serie-emily-in-paris-OU7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/512\/35512048-man-sieht-emily-aus-der-netflix-serie-emily-in-paris-OUPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="576" width="1100" alt="You see Emily from the Netflix series \u201cEmily in Paris\u201d. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">2 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The Clueless-inspired outfit: This look is a tribute to the movie Clueless. Emily wears a yellow and black houndstooth dress over a white ruffled blouse, completed with a yellow bow. This look is both playful and stylish and brings a pinch of nostalgia to the series \u00a9 Netflix <\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"10","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.81818181818183%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349053-emily-und-gabriel-kommen-sich-in-staffel-endlich-wieder-naeher-O8BG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349053-emily-und-gabriel-kommen-sich-in-staffel-endlich-wieder-naeher-O8b9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349053-emily-und-gabriel-kommen-sich-in-staffel-endlich-wieder-naeher-O873.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349053-emily-und-gabriel-kommen-sich-in-staffel-endlich-wieder-naeher-O8BG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349053-emily-und-gabriel-kommen-sich-in-staffel-endlich-wieder-naeher-O87d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349053-emily-und-gabriel-kommen-sich-in-staffel-endlich-wieder-naeher-O8PH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="735" width="1100" alt="Emily and Gabriel finally get closer again in season 4. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">3 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Basic Black: Can we experience this again? Emily, who usually appears in a very colorful outfit, can be seen here in an all-black outfit. A black turtleneck and high-tied hair make for a simple but classic look that always works. \u00a9 Netflix <\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"11","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349056-emily-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-eins-in-einem-gestreiften-kostuem-QyBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349056-emily-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-eins-in-einem-gestreiften-kostuem-Qyb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349056-emily-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-eins-in-einem-gestreiften-kostuem-Qy73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349056-emily-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-eins-in-einem-gestreiften-kostuem-QyBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349056-emily-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-eins-in-einem-gestreiften-kostuem-Qy7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349056-emily-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-eins-in-einem-gestreiften-kostuem-QyPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Emily from \u201cEmily in Paris\u201d season 4 part one in a striped costume. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">4 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The masked ensemble: Another unforgettable look is the outfit that Emily wears to a masked ball. It consists of a figure-hugging bodysuit that is accentuated with a belt and a mid-length skirt. A wide hat completes this dramatic look and makes it a real eye-catcher. \u00a9 Netflix<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"14","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349067-emily-und-mindy-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-NQBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349067-emily-und-mindy-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-NQb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349067-emily-und-mindy-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-NQ73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349067-emily-und-mindy-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-NQBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349067-emily-und-mindy-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-NQ7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/349\/35349067-emily-und-mindy-aus-emily-in-paris-staffel-teil-NQPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Emily and Mindy from \u201cEmily in Paris\u201d Season 4 Part 1. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">5 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The brocade set: Emily starts the season in a floral bustier and shorts set by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, paired with a pink Jacquemus cardigan. This look is completed with a green Kate Spade bag. A striking yet budget-friendly look that shows Emily hasn't lost her love for bold color combinations \u00a9 Netflix<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"15","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 56.27272727272727%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/320\/35320521-emily-in-paris-RgBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/320\/35320521-emily-in-paris-Rgb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/320\/35320521-emily-in-paris-Rg73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/320\/35320521-emily-in-paris-RgBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/320\/35320521-emily-in-paris-Rg7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/320\/35320521-emily-in-paris-RgPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="619" width="1100" alt="\u201cEmily in Paris\u201d"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">6 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The blue power suit: On a trip to Monet's house in Giverny, Emily wears an electric blue suit by Barbara Bui, combined with a Pierre Hardy bag and cowboy boots by Rabanne. This suit makes a strong statement and shows Emily's confidence. \u00a9 Netflix<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"17","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 56.27272727272727%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446776-warum-staffel-von-emily-in-paris-diesmal-leider-nicht-nur-ein-fashion-fauxpas-ist-QKBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446776-warum-staffel-von-emily-in-paris-diesmal-leider-nicht-nur-ein-fashion-fauxpas-ist-QKb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446776-warum-staffel-von-emily-in-paris-diesmal-leider-nicht-nur-ein-fashion-fauxpas-ist-QK73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446776-warum-staffel-von-emily-in-paris-diesmal-leider-nicht-nur-ein-fashion-fauxpas-ist-QKBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446776-warum-staffel-von-emily-in-paris-diesmal-leider-nicht-nur-ein-fashion-fauxpas-ist-QK7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446776-warum-staffel-von-emily-in-paris-diesmal-leider-nicht-nur-ein-fashion-fauxpas-ist-QKPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="619" width="1100" alt="Why season 4 of \u201cEmily in Paris\u201d is unfortunately not just a fashion faux pas this time..."\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">7 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The winter coat look: For the winter months, Emily wears a striking coat in bold colors. This look combines style with functionality and is perfect for the cold Parisian winter days \u00a9 Netflix<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"InsertedGalleryItem","displayType":"Galerie-Element","type":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","storyElementPosition":"18","storyElementCount":"18"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view"><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 56.27272727272727%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446777-szenenfoto-aus-der-serie-emily-in-paris-PDBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446777-szenenfoto-aus-der-serie-emily-in-paris-PDb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446777-szenenfoto-aus-der-serie-emily-in-paris-PD73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446777-szenenfoto-aus-der-serie-emily-in-paris-PDBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446777-szenenfoto-aus-der-serie-emily-in-paris-PD7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/assets\/images\/35\/446\/35446777-szenenfoto-aus-der-serie-emily-in-paris-PDPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="619" width="1100" alt="Scene photo from the series \u201cEmily in Paris\u201d"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">8 \/ 8<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">The yellow monochrome look: Emily shows that she is not afraid of color by stepping out in an all-yellow combination. She wears a yellow suede shirt from Possery over a matching yellow blouse and corduroy skirt. Even her bag is yellow! This look is definitely a highlight for anyone who loves monochrome outfits \u00a9 Netflix<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><span class="idjs-endOfStoryElements"\/><\/article><\/div>\r\n#Emily #Paris #Season #beautiful #outfits
Leave a Reply