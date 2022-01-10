Netflix has started the week in the best way and lets us know, because just a few hours ago it just confirmed the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. With a fun video, Netflix promises us more adventures of Emily Cooper, starring the talented Lily Collins.

Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series Emily in Paris. Photo: Netflix

Darren Star’s romantic comedy first premiered in October 2020 on the streaming platform. Not a month has passed since Emily’s launch in Paris, season 2, which was on December 22, so now this Monday, January 10, Netflix will cheer us up the week with the renewal of the series.

The news was to be expected, since the production is one of the favorites of the service, placing its first two installments in the Top 10 of Netflix in different countries of the world. The first season topped the list of 53 countries; and Emily in Paris, season 2, in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed December 22-26.

Who will Emily stay with? Alfie or Gabriel? Photo: composition / Netflix

Emily cooper, the young marketing executive from Chicago, will return with more stories in Paris. She will have to face new challenges, despite the fact that in the second season we saw her adjusting to her new job and European life.

To the happiness of the fans, Emily in Paris will have season 3 and 4 , It’s just a matter of waiting. Very soon Netflix may give another new announcement, but now about the release date or what we will see in these installments.

Emily Cooper is ready to follow her adventures in Paris. Photo: Netflix

Emily in Paris: season 3 and 4