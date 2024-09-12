The cast of Emily in Paris stopped in Rome for the premiere of the second part of the fourth season, starting today on Netflix. Actors and actresses Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien) and Bruno Gouery (Luc) in an interview with Adnkronos they talk about today’s relationships and the success of the show.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s failed marriage, Emily is reeling: she has strong feelings for two different men, but now Gabriel is pregnant with his ex’s child, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At the agency, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run out they are forced to cut corners. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to achieve a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to jeopardise everything they’ve dreamed of. As old habits collide with new problems, Emily finds herself drawn to a potential new romance – and to Rome.