The fourth season of Emily in Paris is finally available on Netflix and, to the great joy of fans of the series that has been continuing its streak of success since 2020, there is excellent news for the future.

After announcing, following the release of the second season, the confirmation of the third and fourth season of the product with protagonist Lily Collins (season just arrived on the streaming service) has been officially confirmed by Netflix one more season.

The announcement comes via a publication on social channels of the streaming service which, in addition to announcing the arrival of a fifth season, however, does not provide further details Regarding: will it be the last one? When will it arrive? Too early to say.

The popular Netflix series stars Emily (Lily Collins), a marketing executive who is sent to France to help revitalize her company. Emily’s Parisian adventures will feature the presence of numerous and charismatic charactersplayed by a young and effective cast.

Among the interpreters we can mention Paul Forman, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo. The series has been nominated in several categories at Golden Globes 2021 and the MTV Awards always from 2021.

It is certainly about one of Netflix’s flagship products as far as the world of romantic comedies is concerned.