In October 2020, Emily’s premiere in Paris on Netflix became one of the service’s most popular stories, not only because of the presence of several well-known actors, but also because of the plot it exposes.

With a highly commented premiere, the streaming service confirmed that its original series would have a season 2, despite the various comments found and a divided criticism.

Start of filming Emily in Paris

Last Monday, May 3, Lily Collins shared with her fans on Instagram that she and the cast of Emily in Paris arrived in France to kick off the recording stage of the series. “We are back! More than excited to be officially filming @emilyinparis’ saison deux !! More to come. Much more!” the actress wrote.

What is Emily about in Paris?

The fiction, which represents the world of fashion and haute couture, stars Lily Collins, who gives life to Emily Cooper, a marketing executive who achieves her dream job: joining a French firm. The American will have to face constant culture clashes during her stay in Paris.

Emily’s new life in Paris is full of adventure and challenge as she juggles winning over her new coworkers, making friends, and navigating new romances.

When will Emily premiere in Paris 2?

Netflix confirmed the development of new chapters of the series with Lily Collins, but has not revealed its premiere date. It is expected to arrive in late 2021 or early 2022.