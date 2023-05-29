Emily Morgan has lost her battle against lung cancer: the journalist has left an important footprint on the world

Emily Morgan, a 45-year-old journalist, didn’t make it. She died after a long battle with lung cancer.

The journalist had made herself known during the Pandemichad managed to convey confidence to its many viewers, always trying to spread accurate news during a period that for the most part was hard and hard to forget.

The announcement of the passing of Emily Morgan

The news of his departure was announced by director of broadcaster ITV Network News:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed colleague, Emily Morgan. Emily was not only an incredibly talented reporter but also a beloved member of ITV Network News and her absence will be deeply felt by those who knew her.

In the press release, the director also wanted to underline how much his role on the subject of science and health has been fundamental for many people. Emily Morgan has always stood up for others. During the Pandemic she met patients and doctors on the front lines, to show the world the truth of facts and to always give the right information, despite putting at risk to his own health.

His services were instrumental in bringing to light the immense pressure on those working in the NHS. She had become a trusted voice to the public at an unprecedented time.

Many messages of condolence have appeared on the web, published by her colleagues and by the people who followed and appreciated her on a daily basis. Emily was a reporter loved and respected and his disappearance has left a huge void in the hearts of so many people.

She fought against a monster that was too big and sadly she couldn’t win the battle. The family is receiving a amazing support and it is the demonstration of how much the journalist was loved and of the important imprint she left on the world.