Mexico.- Emily Cinnamon Alvarezis the young daughter of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezwho has become one of the teens most oftens on the Instagram platform.

The eldest daughter of famous boxer She has just celebrated her 17th birthday, since she was born on October 12, 2005, and she is a very beautiful young woman, dedicated to practicing horse riding and apparently she is very talented for said sport.

Emily Alvarez celebrated his birthday party in a fancy restaurant accompanied by her beloved relatives, where she tasted a dessert accompanied with fruit and honey.

Emily already has more than 316 thousand followers on Instagramwhere it appears as ‘emilyc.alvarez‘, and receives hundreds of likes for the beautiful photos he posts about her.

The 17-year-old bears a strong resemblance to her two parents, Saúl Álvarez and Karen Beltranis very beautiful and there is no doubt that she is someone with a very promising future in any field where she wishes to develop.

In his publications within the social network, it can be seen that the daughter of the Cinnamon He feels great passion and love for horses, since in most of his photographs he appears riding them or simply focusing on these majestic animals.