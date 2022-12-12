Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Called Her “Wimp” on the Set of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Actress Emily Blunt spoke about how her colleague Tom Cruise called her a wimp. About it writes Independent.

According to the actress, Cruise gave her the nickname when she burst into tears in front of him during the filming of Edge of Tomorrow (2014). Blunt admitted that it was hard for her to shoot in an uncomfortable robotic suit, and Cruz did not know what to do when he saw her in tears.

“He just looked at me. And I’m like, “Tom, I don’t know how I’m going to get through this shoot,” and then I started crying. I said I was nervous. He looked at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and then he said: “Stop it. Don’t be a weakling. All right?”

