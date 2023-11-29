Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Emily is free again: The 9-year-old was held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for weeks. But time doesn’t seem to have passed her by without a trace.

Tel Aviv – Initially, her family believed that Emily had been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. In an emotional television interview, her father expressed his relief that she had not fallen into the hands of Hamas because that would have been “worse than death.” He later found out that the 9-year-old had been held hostage.

As a hostage in Hamas captivity: Emily is free again

Emily is now free again. The girl was released on Saturday (November 25) as part of a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. Her friend Hila Rotem-Shoshani, with whom Emily was kidnapped into the Gaza Strip on October 7th, is also reunited with her family. However, her mother Raaya Rotem is held hostage.

Emily was staying with Hila when Hamas stormed Kibbutz Be’eri. Her father Thomas Hand, who comes from Ireland, was trapped in his house for hours and could not reach his daughter, the US broadcaster reported CNN.

“She is slowly coming out of herself”: Father reports on his daughter being held hostage

Emily and her father’s touching reunion went viral on social media. The 9-year-old ran into her dad’s arms. “The first thing she did was hear a Beyoncé song,” Hand told the station. But the girl seems frightened by her experiences in the Gaza Strip. “She’s slowly coming out of herself, little by little,” Hand said. When her father asked her how long she had been gone, she replied “a year.” For Hand, it was “a punch in the stomach.”

Not only had Emily lost weight, but she had also caught lice. However, their emotional wounds will probably remain for a while. “The most shocking and disturbing thing about meeting her was that she was just whispering, you couldn’t hear her,” her father explained. She had been conditioned not to make any noise. But she wasn’t beaten. When Israeli forces attacked Gaza, Emily was chased from house to house and dragged across the ground. “That’s frightening,” is all Hand can think of.

However, her father still had to give Emily some sad news. Her “second mother,” Hand’s ex-wife and mother of Emily’s two half-siblings, has died. She was killed on the day of the Hamas attack. “That was very difficult,” Hand said opposite CNN. The now 9-year-old’s biological mother died of cancer when Emily was two years old. After their release, numerous hostages reported on their time in Hamas captivity. (cheese)