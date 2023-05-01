Huesera, the debut feature of the Mexican Michelle Garza Cervera, introduces us to Valeria, a young woman pregnant by her husband Raúl. While the happiness of the news increases in the couple, she begins to live the most uncertain months of her life. Some ranging from marital happiness, the uncertainty of pregnancy and the disturbing crunching of her bones. Critics have said that the film develops entering the terrain of the sinister, the abysmal and horror.

Starring Natalia Solián and Alfonso Dosal, the film features the experienced Peruvian actor Emilram Cossío in the role of a gynecologist. The film, winner of the award for best director of new narratives and the Norah Ephron award at the Tribeca Film Festival, arrives in Peruvian theaters. “In the middle of the pandemic, in 2021, when I was locked up in Lima recording a soap opera with Michelle Alexander, My life without you, I received a message for a casting call for a Mexican film,” recalls Cossío. “They told me that if I passed, I would have to go to Mexico, which seemed cool to me, although I had gone out for the theater, never for the movies.”

The actor, whom we recently saw on the big screen in Asu mare: friends and, last year, in The presidential band, tells that the casting for the gynecologist character was sent by video. “I did it with shorts, sandals and a Hawaiian shirt, over which I put on a gynecologist’s apron. The director would later tell me that she loved the way she conveyed peace and that was essential for the scenes she would have with the character of Valeria”.

Cinema. The actress Natalia Solián stars in Huesera. Photo: diffusion

Regarding his closeness to the so-called ‘fantastic cinema’, the well-remembered Nene from the Misterio series, he recalls that Germán Tejada directed him in two short films of the style, El Hueco and Retukiri Tukiri. “I had never seen anything from Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings, I enjoy reading them more. I’m more into realism and documentaries and in Huesera there is more than one scene that shook me, strong scenes”. Cossío has just started a short season of Un maldito secreto, a tragicomedy written and directed by Aldo Miyashiro, at the Association of Hobbyist Artists (Central Lima).

— How has the theater helped you?

The theater has helped me to mature, to understand, to train me as a human being and it continues to train me. Every character that comes to me is not free. There is always something I say: why did it come to me and what do I have to learn? Since I was 14 years old, I have been telling stories in the theater, it has helped me to throw things away, to see them in a different way, to analyze myself, to know myself, to embrace my defects, my fears.

— Is your distance from TV voluntary?

I have rejected two calls… but to be there you have to be well paid because you give your life, from seven in the morning for eight months. I think I age two years every time I do a soap opera.

