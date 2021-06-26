Jannet López Ponce

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 22:26:47

The Financial Intelligence Unit reported that a court denied an amparo to Emilio Zebadúa, former senior officer of Sedesol and Sedatu in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, so that his accounts were released.

In a short statement, the FIU reported that it was notified about the refusal to release the accounts who was the closest collaborator of Rosario Robles, former secretary of the Peña Nieto cabinet.

“The Financial Intelligence Unit belonging to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit reports that the Twenty-First Collegiate Court denied protection to Emilio” Z “because the FIU demonstrated that it had blocked him in compliance with international treaties and as a preventive measure to the crime of operations with resources of illicit origin.

“The review was 149/2020 and the protection was 1188/2019 by the 1st District Court in Mexico City,” the unit indicated. Zebadúa accounts They remain blocked along with those of Rosario Robles since August 2019.

dmr