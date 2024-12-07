The Ministry of Development, Housing, Territorial Planning and Environment has renewed the asphalt of the central Emilio Valle street, in the municipality of Reinosa, with an investment of 41,115 euros.

The head of the department, Roberto Media, accompanied by the mayor of the municipality, José Luis López Vielba, has inaugurated this action carried out by the company SOLPAVIFER SL, which It has affected a total area of ​​more than a thousand square meters.

Specifically, The improvement of the paving of this road has been carried out in a section of 135 meters in length, between José Aja and San Justo streets in the capital of Campur, thus solving the poor condition of the road surface due to the passage of time and traffic. rolled.

Media has explained that in addition to this performance on Emilio Valle Street The road surface has also been improved on one lane at the intersection with José Aja Street. Description

The works carried out consisted of the preparation of the land, the demolition by milling of the areas necessary for the subsequent spreading of an intermediate layer of MBC in the areas to be repaired and the subsequent extension of the road course of the street and the intersection.

The work has been completed with the replacement of the curbs that were in poor condition. Finally, the horizontal signage has been renewed.