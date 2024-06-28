The stagnation of Mexican soccer is obvious, it is noticeable at the level of the Mexican National Team. That being the case, there are many factors that have damaged national football, one of them the lack of exportation of talent to the best football in the world. There are few teams in the country that bet on young people, therefore, there are few that can distribute to the old continent, one of them Pachuca, who are about to accommodate one of their great pearls in Spain.
Emilio Rodríguez, a youngster who has just played his first tournament with the Tuzos, receiving the trust of Almada, will be transferred on loan to Celta de Vigo of LaLiga, a club that has Mexican people within its administration.
The negotiation is in its final stages, it is expected that both parties will sign a transfer for one year with a purchase option of several million dollars, where, in addition, Pachuca would retain a part of its charter in case of a possible sale in the future.
Having just turned 21, Emilio is a winger who plays on the right, left-footed, who has significant physical power, in addition to having no difficulty constantly looking for one-on-one situations.
He is a player at this point in his career much closer to assisting than scoring, however, he is not cold about shooting when he finds space. His quality is such that with only six months as a professional, Almada gave him ownership over people with more experience.
#Emilio #Rodríguez #pearl #Pachuca #leave #Spain
Leave a Reply