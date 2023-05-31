Emilio Rigamonti, the king of bresaola, has died at the age of 92

Emilio Rigamonti, known as the king of bresaola, has died at the age of 92: the man, in fact, was the owner of the homonymous company of bresaola in Valtellina.

Rigamonti, according to what has been reconstructed, was taken ill in Sondrio while he was in the square with some friends for an aperitif.

Also known as “il Millino”, together with his brother Giovanni he had taken over the running of the butcher and delicatessen business opened by his father in 1913, making bresaola a product known and consumed all over the world.

In fact, the entrepreneur was also the first to hold the role of president in 1998 of the Consortium for the protection of Bresaola Igp.

“We join the pain of the family and all our thoughts go to the man and entrepreneur he was. He leaves us a person of extreme value. His contribution was fundamental for the recognition and enhancement of our PGI product. His passion for work and for the territory are an example for us ”, was the comment of the president of the Consorzio di Tutela Bresaola della Valtellina, Mario Moro.

The business, which still bears the family name, had been in the hands of the Brazilian meat giant Jct for several years.