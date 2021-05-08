The leader of the Evita Movement Persian Emilio, who is also secretary of the Social Economy of the Ministry of Development, questioned the government’s social policy in harsh terms. He criticized the direction of social spending of the administration of Alberto Fernandez, 12 hours after the President announced an increase in the Alimentar card, the flagship program of the Portfolio that leads Daniel Arroyo placeholder image. On the same Friday, the president had participated with Persico in a zoom to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Eva Perón.

Pérsico recorded a video to analyze the scope of the new measures that Fernández communicated at the Bicentennial Museum in a new meeting of the Table Against Hunger. Leaders close to the Secretary of State were in charge of distributing the lapidary conclusions of their political boss. The general secretary of Evita Gildo Onorato He posted them on Facebook in case anyone was distracted.

“Expenditure on direct aid, the Alimentar card, includes us as consumers, but that is not social inclusion, the only inclusion is work. It does not solve the problem of inflation, because it is eaten up by inflation. The card is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.ana, “Persico said in a recording of just 10 minutes.

The Alimentar card, after the President’s announcements, will reach a universe of 2 million people- and will expand its reach to children up to 14 years of age, while the amount will be $ 6000 for mothers with one child, and $ 9000 for mothers with one child. two children and $ 12,000 for three or more children.

Pérsico, who met with Fernández at Casa Rosada on Wednesday and in Olivos on Friday, to participate in the aforementioned zoom, wants the State to invest the cost of the Alimentar card in the program Empower Work, which he administers and groups the 870 thousand beneficiaries of the complementary social salary, which charge $ 11,772, half of the minimum living and mobile wage, which today is $ 23,554 (and which will only reach $ 29,160 in February 2022).

“When the PRIST (Social Income with Work Program) was created, which later gave rise to Argentina Trabaja and today is the Empower Work, of the resources that the State put into generating work, 50% was allocated to productive investment ( materials and tools) and the other 50% to salary. Today we are above 5%, reaching 10%. I think that this is a serious problem ”, reasoned the leader of Evita.

The references of the Evita with the President on Friday on the anniversary of Eva Perón. Persico, Chino Navarro and the mayor of Moreno, Mariel Fernández.

The Secretary of Social Economy -who this year will administer a $ 114 billion budget– It considers that if the State were to use the investment in direct aid to its program; with which – he affirms – they could build 260 thousand homes per year. “It would be a huge social capital. In 4 years of government there would be a million homes or small public works. What does that mean? The resources that the State puts on the Alimentar card, ”Persico said.

For the political reference of the group that in 2017 played with Florencio Randazzo and faced Cristina KirchnerIn an electoral assembly, which the current President was also part of, this measure would favor the creation of one million jobs.

“The State as the last employer has to guarantee work. The other task has to do with the fact that there are four million workers in the popular economy who hardly receive any aid from the State, ”he said. The claims reach the economic Cabinet and the head of the AFIP Mercedes Marcó del Pont. They want the former DGI to enable a special monotax for 4 million workers who today are in the informal sector. “This -in reference to all the official assistance that it demands- is for 10 million companions who are in these conditions, four million who work and do not reach and six million job seekers “, they point out.

Among the social organizations that are part of the armed group of the Frente de Todos, the social situation worsened with the new restrictions and the stoppage of the economy that affects the changas, fundamental to supplement the income of the workers of the popular economy.

During Friday’s ceremony, the President echoed criticism of the Executive’s social policy, which in many cases comes from the allies themselves. “Many times I read that we are a government that adjusts, a mean government. When you see these figures, our vocation for progressiveness is evident, ”said Fernández. He was referring to the cost of expanding food policy, which represents an investment of $ 123 billion, the equivalent of 0.33% of GDP, since February. That is the figure that Persian claims. “We don’t have to separate, but we have to raise your voice more and more so they can see us ”, warned the leader of Evita.

The discontent of the organizations related to the Government adds chapters: the Classist and Combative Current, of the deputy Juan Carlos Alderete It has already mobilized to demand the treatment of the Land-Roof and Work law that has been sleeping in the Chamber of Deputies since September. The MTE of Juan Grabois he also went out into the street. Standing Neighborhoods, headed by the Persian Undersecretary for Social Development, Daniel Menendez warned that if the food does not reach the soup kitchens they will be forced to claim to supermarkets. They also promote a law to ensure connectivity in popular neighborhoods -which will generate noise with telecommunications companies- and request the immediate vaccination against coronavirus of the 70 thousand workers in the soup kitchens, a definition that for now the Government expands.

To the President, who this week sought to turn off the short circuits between the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman and the undersecretary of electric energy, the Kirchner, Federico Basualdo, another fissure opens on the home front. More and new friendly fire.

