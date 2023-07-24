Emilio Osorio is another of the participants The House of the Famous Mexico that he would be losing popularity and would be disliked for his attitude raisedas many users have come to the conclusion that it shows a much more arrogant part.

It turns out that Emilio Osorio, far from showing the humility that he would have shown at the beginning in The House of the Famous Mexicowould be missing, because since he was saved in the last elimination, many began to notice a touch of total arrogance, so he is falling badly.

But that’s not all, because the treatment he is giving to Nicola Porcellathe viewers have not liked it either, who consider that the Peruvian has never messed with him, since he has been referring to the food of The House of the Famous Mexico.

“Oh, Emilio is out for next Sunday”, “One thing is the strategies and another is the verbal attacks that they are doing to Nicola, that is very low”, “It is that they want to see Nicola badly, they are giving him everything to make him collapse, Emilio unfortunately learned from Sergio how to attack, “the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Emilio Osorio He has had a lot of support from the hell team, but this time the public could leave him out if he is nominated this week in the controversial reality show of Televisa.

