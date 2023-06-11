Surely everyone will remember when Niurka In 2014, he faced a participant in the TV Azteca program ‘Soy tu doble’, Aura Cristina, who at that time did an imitation of Gloria Trevi that the “Scandal Woman” did not like it at all, so she ended up facing her and calling her “irreverent”, assuring that this was not the Mexican pop diva, because she was her personal friend.

That discussion is part of the most iconic moments of Mexican television and to this day it continues to give people something to talk about, but recently one of the many mysteries of that occasion was solved, when Marcos assured that she had been at all of his birthdays. Trevi’s children.

It turns out that Wendy Guevarawithin The House of the Famous Mexicodecided to question once and for all Emilio Osoriothe son of Niurka Marcos with Juan Osorio, if it was true that he had been at all the birthdays of Gloria Trevi’s children, and he surprised everyone with his response.

“Yes. I do remember,” Emilio replied when asked by Wendy about the birthday parties for Gloria’s children, which Niurka never missed, but she is her personal friend, even today, since their friendship has strengthened over the years.

Emilio Osorio confirms with Wendy that Niurka has been to all the birthdays of Gloria Trevi’s children

As expected, the public reacted to that moment and remembered almost ten years ago when Niurka made this revelation on national open television, which became part of the history of the media in Mexico.

Emilio Osorio appears as one of the favorites to reach the final of La Casa de los Famosos México, but not to take first place. It will be a matter of waiting to find out how things go with all the members of the reality show and to know who will be the definitive favorite of the public.

