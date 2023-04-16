Mexico.- A few days ago, users on social networks returned a trend to the son of Niurka Marcos and Juan Osorio, Emilio Osorioafter they began to compare their physical appearance with that of the son of Bobby Larios.

Despite the fact that Niurka has stated that Emilio is the son of the well-known television producer, it was speculated for a long time that the young singer’s father was actually the former star, Bobby Larios.

In fact, the woman in the scandal stated that her son was born in 2002, and at that time she did not even know Bobby, so the recent comparison between both young people gave a lot to talk about.

That is why Emilio Osorio spoke through an interview for the program ‘First hand‘: “look, I don’t really have to say anything about it, but I’m going to answer your question out of respect, obviously to what you asked.”

At that time, the 20-year-old actor took the opportunity to express his opinion on the subject that has been haunting him for years, as well as his family.

“It’s very funny, this goes for generations, I have realized that, I mean, I respect everyone, but I have realized that many of the people and family who follow me on social networks are my age or a little more, he does not even know who Bobby Larios is and he does not know the gossip ”.

According to Karol Sevilla’s ex, the theory is based on something generational: “since I realized this, I realized that it is a generational gossip, so the older people, or the people who lived through all of that, know about gossip, those who don’t, don’t. So when that happens, I only realize that it ends up being one more piece of gossip that will probably be part of my story and that’s it.”

It should be noted that last year, Juan Osorio also issued a statement about the rumors: “When someone has sufficient evidence that they are not my son, let them prove it to me, period, at this time. Of course, blood and because of their attitude, It’s Osorio Marcos.”