When, in the worst of the pandemic, Emilio Morenatti photographed stacks of coffins in the Collserola crematorium, some responded on Twitter that it was a montage, that the boxes were empty. I wish they had been. When Morenatti was kidnapped by gunmen in Gaza, and when he lost a leg in a mine explosion in Kandahar, his determination to portray this cruel world from the perspective of the victims, of the defenseless, did not waver. when they posed for him women deformed by acid attacks in Pakistan, showed that beauty could be found in tragedy.

Coffins at the Collserola crematorium in Barcelona on April 2, 2020. “I couldn’t believe that the 280 coffins were full. I thought about the story behind each one of them. It was a very intense experience,” he said the photographer. Emilio Morenatti (AP)

The trajectory of the graphic reporter from Jerez is reviewed in the last chapter of behind the moment, series of the 2 (and on RTVE Play) about the great names of Spanish photography. Morenatti began covering events in the local Cadiz press, shone in Efe and ended up signed by the Associated Press and accumulating awards: Pulitzer, World Press Photo, Pictures of the Year, Ortega…

Photographers are not journalistic stars: they rarely appear on TV, their signature is not sought, their face is unknown to us. But its powerful images are recorded in our brain as a written story never can. There is a lot of debate in the newsrooms to what extent to show the horror of war, misery or violence. Morenatti has the sensitivity to circumvent taboos —corpses, mutilated, mistreated, broken childhoods— saving the dignity of the sitter at all times. With tenderness, with empathy, even with hope. He knows that to understand evil you have to see it. Like now in Ukraine.

“I do not digest human stupidity,” says who captured so much pain. “From Sarajevo here, haven’t we learned anything?” No. He learned to put us in each other’s shoes. It’s not little.

Emilio Morenatti, in 2021. bernard perez

