The former president of the Chamber of Deputies Emilio Monzó affirmed that he is “rewarmed” that there are “citizens of the City of Buenos Aires in the province of Buenos Aires” as electoral candidates, and asked to end “with hypocrisy.”

“Enough with the hypocrisy. Enough of citizens of the City of Buenos Aires in the province of Buenos Aires. It overheats me,” Monzó said.

In statements to the channel A24, the leader of Together for Change stressed that the Province has been “badly born since 1860”, so “the security, health and electoral system must be reformed.”

“It is a unitary province, we depend on the national government. It is not independent, it is not free, the transfer of resources is discretionary from the national government,” he stressed.

In this context, Monzó stressed that “it is no coincidence that no governor of the province of Buenos Aires reached the presidency of the Nation, except (Eduardo) Duhalde, for another scheme.”

“It is the ghost of all the presidents of the Nation and they tread on us from Buenos Aires from day one. The province of Buenos Aires is not free,” he emphasized.

News in development

AFG