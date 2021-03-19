The former president of the Chamber of Deputies during the Cambiemos government, Emilio Monzó, confirmed that will go to the boarding house of Together for Change to be a candidate in the Province. “I am walking the province of Buenos Aires to go to PASO on August 8 as a candidate for national deputy for the Dialogue Party within Together for Change,” Monzó said during a tour of General Rodríguez.

The confirmation comes a day after the presentation of Mauricio Macri’s book in which Monzó was not present. Both he and the former Interior Minister, Rogelio Frigerio, distanced themselves from the former president after criticism.

During the tour, Monzó also referred to the launch of Republican Peronism, led by Miguel Angel Pichetto. “I have a very good relationship with Joaquín de la Torre and Miguel Ángel Pichetto. In Miguel’s case, respect and admiration, given that he was a very important person in the four years in office. We established a bond with him that allowed us to have the tools and to sanction many laws sent by the Executive Power, “he synthesized.

In turn, he considered that “Peronism today is almost co-opted by Kirchnerism, which has become radicalized and extreme” and is traveling the province to “consolidate a center space within Together for Change that is an overcoming alternative to the historical and recurring problems that the province of Buenas Aires has been going through. “

Already uploaded to the candidate platform, he stated that “there are many contrasts” in the Province of Buenos Aires. “We see people without sewers, without a gutter cord, without satisfied basic needs. This contrast is permanent: a poor Argentina and an Argentina that risks, that wants to move forward. But we have to understand the problems to tackle them jointly and comprehensively.” , he claimed.