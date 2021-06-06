The former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Emilio Monzó, charged hard against Alberto Fernández, warning that “he has many drawbacks when it comes to managing” and remarking that it is “a government that is badly born in his administration “.

By participating this Saturday in La Noche de Mirtha, the program hosted by Juana Viale, Monzó made a self-criticism of the previous management and recognized that the macrismo had “a lot of responsibility in which Kirchnerism returns to power. “” Today it is all Kirchnerism (in the Government), Cristina Kirchner is the one who leads from intransigence and that own intransigence is going to be the clumsiness to lose the next elections, “he predicted.

When analyzing what was done during Mauricio Macri’s administration, the former national deputy pointed out that his government had to have sought agreements and negotiations, but instead made “political marketing”. “From there we couldn’t break the crack. We are responsible for not sitting at a table and making public policy to end this. Democracy not only has to be competitive, it is not a majority and a minority. Democracy is completed with agreements and negotiations. But it is easier to do political marketing, “he said.

In a certain way, Monzó had already questioned in the past, even when he was in front of the lower house, the government’s marketing policy and had even come to slip some criticism of the “stamp” campaigns when the economy was going through its worst moment .

“With antagonism with Cristina we achieved a triumph in the province of Buenos Aires, but what we should have resolved is the electoral system and, with that, we not only ended with Kirchnerism but with a structure that has been entrenched since ’83 to date, “reflected the leader.

Monzó indicated that when Macri took office, the government of the current coalition Together for Change “had everything” to advance with an electoral reform, but from the Executive “they decided to do gradualism when it was necessary to go deep”. “At that time, the governors were all painted yellow, they were all stunned because they believed that everything was over. Today Kirchnerism is the most intransigent space in this country,” he commented.

In this context, the former national deputy questioned the Alberto Fernández administration. “This is a government that has many drawbacks when it comes to managing, not only because of the pandemic but because it is a government that is in bad shape in its administration,” he said.

On this point, he specified that in the Frente de Todos there was like a “subdivision” of power “badly done”, which in his opinion “bare the lack of political volume” of the ministers, who accepted “these conditions without having a gained authority.”

The province and criticism of Axel Kicillof

Emilio Monzó plays strong in the fight for the candidacy for governor of the province of Buenos Aires and from that place he criticized the way of managing the governor Axel Kicillof.

“Axel Kicillof has the same problem that all governors who are not from the province of Buenos Aires have. There is a national media phenomenon, which means that the people who gain popularity in our province are from the City, and we Buenos Aires have no way of penetrating and there is no relationship, ”explained the former president of the Chamber of Deputies.

In this regard, Monzó pointed out that “when someone from the Capital arrives in the Province, he says what to do.” “Then, with ignorance – which is even biographical of the actors – makes a governor decide to surf reality to go out at four years; in that uncertainty and that fear he surrounds himself with his friends. Because he needs a place of comfort. They dissociate themselves from reality. Kicillof is no exception. Management must be felt “, he stressed.

At this point, Monzó said that Kirchnerism and La Cámpora “have clear ideas between them but they do not represent Argentina.” For this reason, the former legislator predicted that “are at some risk of losing the next election in the province of Buenos Aires how things are doing “.

“We have to put together a political alternative of government, not opposition. What we put together in 2015 was an alternative to beat him, but thinking less that we were going to govern. Now we have to think that we are going to govern and we have to govern differently, “the former deputy finally remarked.

GRB