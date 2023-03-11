For the fourth time! FGR seeks to accuse Lozoya of the Odebrecht case

Emilio Lozoya wants a reparation agreement and freedom for March 10

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the defense of Emilio Lozoya, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), failed to reach a reparation agreement on the Odebrecht case, so the former official will go to trial.

The long hearing held in the North Prison in Mexico City was for the alleged crime of money laundering, bribery and organized crime.

In his defense, Lozoya offered to reach an agreement by giving more than 200 million pesos, but the FGR did not accept them and will seek to take him to trial, something that they expect to be appealed.

The Prosecutor’s Office is looking for Lozoya to receive 46 years in prisonsomething to which his defense is not willing to go.

It is worth remembering that the former official’s mother, Gilda Margarita Austin, is also accused of the same crimes in relation to the Odebrecht case.

Finally, they agreed that the hearing continue another day, on March 13 at 2 in the afternoon, central time of the Republic.