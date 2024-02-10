The right back of Club América, Emilio Larais one of the players most criticized by the fans at the moment due to the low level of play he has shown at this start of the year where he has had to be used as a starter due to the retirement of Miguel Layun and the absence due to injury Kevin Alvarez.
It seems that the relationship between the player and the azulcrema environment is becoming increasingly worn out, but there are still reasons to continue trusting the youth squad and we must take into account that he is still only 21 years old, a few semesters ago he was the undisputed starter due to to his passion and determination to defend the colors, in addition, he was recognized as the Ballon d'Or as the league's rookie of the year, thanks to his good performance, so there are still reasons to keep him in expectation.
In this way, the azulcrema environment has to be patient, otherwise it could make the mistake of ending up wasting a player and later seeing him consolidated in another team as has often happened. Haret OrtegaFor example.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more news about America
The truth is that André Jardine has put him to play because he has no other choice, it is well known that he is not fully trusted as Solari or Ortiz They considered it, this because they have no more options in the position, the board was confident even though it had been known for several months that Miguel Layun would hang up his boots and that since the last tournament they had known about the situation of Kevin Alvarez with his pubalgia and that sooner or later they were going to have him absent for a while.
It is evident that the issue with Laura It is the issue of confidence, he needs to play again with the passion he showed in his beginnings and recover his best version, since we must remember that he was considered by the Mexican team, something that would currently be far from his possibilities.
In this way, the player must continue to make the best use of the minutes he receives from the coaching staff, otherwise he could be deleted and his destiny could be transferred or sold to another club for the next tournament.
#Emilio #Lara39s #reasons #América #fans #trust
Leave a Reply