Since his debut in the first division, Emilio Lara has shown that he can become an important player. ‘El Pelón’ is barely 20 years old, but he plays as if he had more than 100 matches in the first division. Since his break into Liga MX, he has become an important player for Club América and has earned a place in the starting lineup for the Águilas.
Lara is one of the most promising Mexican players at the moment and it seems that his good work has not gone unnoticed in European soccer. According to a report by Ekrem Konur, an expert in international transfers, there are four LaLiga teams that closely follow the América youth squad.
Will Emilio Lara leave for European soccer soon? / Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
According to this report, Celta de Vigo, Osasuna, Real Valladolid and Girona FC are closely following the development of the América youth team. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Lara’s approximate market value is 2.5 million euros, a figure that could be very accessible for all these squads.
Lara can play both as a central defender and as a right back. He was summoned by Gerardo Martino to the Mexican National Team in the final stretch towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022, however, he could not enter the final call.
Emilio Lara is in the crosshairs of four Spanish soccer teams / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages
The promising Águilas player did not appear on Diego Cocca’s first list, but is expected to be considered in the Argentine coach’s process.
Leave a Reply