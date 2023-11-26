Leslie Shaw is once again in the eye of the storm. This time, the singer was accused by her urban genre colleague Emilio Jaime of prevent him from singing at a concert to which both were invited. The Peruvian artist maintained that the ‘Faldita’ interpreter got into the schedule that he had to perform during this event. In this note, she knows all the details of what happened and what the composer responded to criticism from her detractors.

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw argued on ‘America Today’ and was offended for this REASON: “If they do that, I’m leaving.”

What happened between Leslie Shaw and Emilio Jaime?

Last Saturday, November 25, Emilio Jaime and Leslie Shaw They were invited to the Future Visions Fest festival, a concert that started 30 minutes later than scheduled. This caused the schedules of the artists will move.

When it was the turn of the popular ‘Emil’ to sing, Leslie’s team intervened and made his turn respected, ensuring that it was the turn of the ‘I’m single’ performer to go on stage. It should be noted that the event flyer states that first she had to sing Emilio Jaime and then Shaw, as the closing artist of the festival.

However, Leslie did not wait and climbed onto the platform, causing the annoyance of Emilio Jaime, who could not sing and had to leave the premises with his production team. During her presentation, Shaw He sent a strong message to his detractors.

“Can the haters be able to? There are levels! (…) I have the power to move forward, to confront bad-mouthed people because I am the owner of my own destiny and my future,” she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw responds to Flavia Laos after criticism: “I don’t think she even sings, I’m an artist, not an influencer”

What did Emilio Jaime say about this controversy with Leslie Shaw?

Emilio Jaime expressed his annoyance at what the production team did Leslie Shaw when leaving the Future Visions Fest. “It was my schedule and she got involved, the organizers have not said anything, only that she wanted to sing before me, I was already ready, so you can see, (…) ask her”said the urban interpreter before getting into his car.

#Emilio #angry #Leslie #Shaw #letting #sing #concert #schedule