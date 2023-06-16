These are the words of the former director of TG4: “That scoundrel and scoundrel has disappeared”

Emilio Fede never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the former director of TG4 has returned to occupy the pages of the main newspapers. The reason? On social media, the outburst he gave for not being able to go to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Emilio Fede a real one fury on the Web. Through a direct Instagram, the former director of TG4 revealed the reason why he was unable to go to the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi which were held on Wednesday 14 June at the Milan Cathedral.

According to what was revealed by Emilio Fede, it seems that the former director of TG4 was unable to go to the funeral ceremony of the former Premier due to his driver. These were his words while he was on his way to Arcore accompanied by a friend of his:

I had my chauffeur, that scoundrel and rascal who disappeared, never to be found. He got my car stuck by throwing away the keys. Today is the time for pain but also for anger.

Afterwards, Emilio Fede addressed the President Silvio Berlusconi these words:

Hello President Berlusconi, I’m also happy not to arrive in time: for a long time looking at a coffin knowing that you are inside and having the strength inside that I need to reach out and say ‘Silvio, I’m coming with you! Don’t give up on me.’ I am now 92 years old, I want to join you as soon as possible.

But that’s not all. Over the last few hours, a live broadcast in which Emilio Fede has become the protagonist on his Instagram page has been causing a stir. When asked by a certain Alfredo why he hadn’t gone to the funerals by Silvio Berlusconi, the former director of TG4 has become the protagonist of a moment that is making the rounds on the web.

