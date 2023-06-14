The former director of TG4 made serious accusations to the presenter of Domenica In: what happened

Over the past few hours the name of Emilio Fede returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Through a direct Instagram, the former director of TG4 let himself go to a harsh outburst against Mara Venier, to whom he launched criticisms that certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Emilio Fede against Mara Venier. As already anticipated, over the last few hours the former director of TG4 has addressed heavy criticisms of the presenter of Sunday Inforced to conduct an episode of the broadcast that is not simple due to the loss of her son-in-law.

Following the words of Mara Venier, Emilio Fede, via a direct Instagram, lashed out against the conductor addressing her these words:

Mhhh… damn the misery, remember Mara that you were nobody.

The former director of TG4 probably considered Mara Venier’s attitude and words out of place and decided to react in this way.

At the moment Mara Venier she remained silent and decided not to respond to this much-talked-about affair in the last few hours. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the presenter of Sunday In she will expose herself and comment on the heavy criticisms that Emilio Fede has reserved for her. However, it is not the first time that Mara Venier has received criticisms very similar to those moved by Emilio Fede these days,

In fact, there are many viewers who consider the presenter to be unprofessional. In detail, everyone has stated that the interviews that Mara Venier does to her guests at Sunday In are too self-centered. Also in this case, Mara Venier remained silent and decided not to answer criticisms that viewers have moved against her. We will see if in the next few hours the presenter will break the silence and comment on the words that are circulating about her these days.