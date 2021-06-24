Diana De Feo died yesterday in Naples at the age of 84. A painful mourning for the world of journalism and politics, a moment of heartbreaking farewell for Emilio Fede, Diana’s husband. The two had been married since 1964.

Today at 17:00 will be held at Naples, in the Church of San Gennaro al Vomero, the funeral of the former journalist and senator of the PDL Diana De Feo.

The journalist, writer and politician, married to Emilio Fede (former director of the TG4) by ben 57 years old, she was a daughter Italo De Feo. The latter, vice president of Rai and collaborator of Palmiro Togliatti, he was also a prominent writer, essayist, literary critic and journalist.

The daughter Diana he has, in a sense, followed in his father’s “footsteps”. Diana De Feo he embarked on a journalistic career with “Almanac of the day after”, a column of TG1. For the TG1, Diana De Feo she also dealt with art and culture as a correspondent.

Diana De Feo she was born in Turin in 1973 but lived in Naples, place of origin of the family. After the harsh news, from Corriere della Sera, the words of her husband arrive Emilio Fede, which imply that his wife had been fighting for some time:

“She fought to the end with enormous courage, I didn’t expect her to be missing now: I was about to join her, from Milan to Naples, to celebrate my ninetieth birthday with her”.

Diana De Feo leaves Emilio Fede and her two daughters

The journalist and former senator Diana De Feo she was in a delicate moment since she had undergone a difficult operation. Indeed, Emilio Fede he wanted to join his wife to continue to be close to her and celebrate her ninetieth birthday with her.

Emilio Fede in fact he was born on June 24, 1931 and today the funeral of his wife will be held, with whom Emilio Fede he shared much of his life.

From their marriage, two daughters were born: Sveva and Simona. A hard blow for everyone and a difficult time for the former direct of the TG1 and then of TG4.