Some rumors have emerged regarding the pension figure of the former face of TG4

Emilio Fede he has been one of the most popular faces of TG4 for a very long time. Over the last few hours, the name of the former journalist has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Some rumors have emerged regarding the amount of the pension received by the former face of TG4. Let’s find out how much it is.

Following a direct Instagram, Emilio Fede let himself go to some private statements that are causing a lot of talk. The former journalist and face of TG4, in fact, revealed some details about his pension. Needless to say, the sentences pronounced by Fede attracted everyone’s attention: here’s why.

Emilio Fede, do you know how much he gets on his pension? Here is the figure

In a recent interview with Radio24, the former journalist confessed to receiving a pension equal to approximately 8 thousand euros per month. Although for many this is a substantial figure, the former journalist has declared that his pension is not enough for his lifestyle. Here are her words about it:

Installment of the leased car, the driver, the caregiver and the rent of the house. And the bills. There is nothing left.

Needless to say, the ex-journalist’s words sparked a real one storm. For this reason Emilio Fede tried to clarify what was declared through a direct Instagram. These were his words about it:

If I said I struggle I’d be lying, but if I said I didn’t struggle I’d be lying again.

And, continuing, the former face of Rete4 said:

I have a pension that any professional journalist has been entitled to for 65 years. So I don’t steal anything from anyone. Furthermore, I donated part of this money to an association to support medical and paramedical personnel.

After clarifying yours pensionEmilio Fede then declared that he hopes never to return to this much talked about topic in recent days.