Emilio de Palacios Caro (Madrid, 1944) died at dawn from Thursday to Friday, the victim of a long illness against which he had been fighting for the last five years. Almost until the end, he maintained his position on the board of directors of Vocento, whose foundations he helped to strengthen. Not only journalists are essential in the daily life of newspapers, De Palacios was a key figure in the expansion of Grupo Correo, the founding of Vocento and its subsequent growth thanks to his indefatigable and invaluable work as a lawyer.

Graduated in Law from the Complutense University, he was first a lawyer for the Bank of Spain, for the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Later he became one of the founding partners of the Mochales & Palacios law firm. From there he began collaborating with the group in 1988.

It was a definitive step in the life of De Palacios, since he ended up devoting himself exclusively to the day-to-day running of the company and its expansion process. Most of the operations that made the group grow in the 1980s, at which time the publishing company faced its expansion outside the Basque Country, acquiring new titles and creating the seeds that later facilitated the creation of Vocento, had their approval. First from the position of adviser, but later as secretary of the boards of directors of El Correo, El Diario Vasco and El Norte de Castilla, in which he remained after his jump to the leadership of Vocento.

In addition to his strategic vision, his prestige as a lawyer and his dedication, those who were part of his closest circle of friends highlight Emilio de Palacios, above all, his human warmth and his willingness to help anyone who requested his collaboration. Also his passion for art and culture, a world in which his work was key to the creation of the Miguel Delibes Foundation, of which he was secretary and patron for life.

Last June he celebrated his 74th birthday. He celebrated it with his wife Magda, his two children, Álvaro and Beatriz, and his three grandchildren.